Popular weight-loss jabs could reduce cancer risk by 40%: Study
What's the story
New studies indicate that weight loss injections, also referred to as GLP-1 receptor agonists, could have a major anti-cancer effect apart from their main purpose of facilitating weight loss.
These injections are thought to directly contribute to reducing cancer risk by decreasing inflammation.
The study was presented at the European Congress on Obesity and published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.
Findings
First-generation GLP-1 receptor agonists show anti-cancer benefits
GLP-1 receptor agonists suppress appetite, making it easier for people to lose weight.The research discovered that first-generation GLP-1 receptor agonists such as liraglutide and exenatide may offer anti-cancer benefits beyond weight loss.
Co-lead author Dr. Yael Wolff Sagy from Clalit Health Services in Israel, said these drugs were 41% more effective at preventing obesity-related cancer compared to bariatric surgery.
Health impact
Obesity linked to cancer risk in the UK
In the UK, being overweight or obese is the second biggest cause of cancer, accounting for more than one in 20 cancer cases.
The risk increases with the degree and duration of being overweight.
Keeping a healthy weight can lower the risk of 13 different types of cancer including breast, bowel, pancreatic, oesophageal and gallbladder cancers.
Research details
Study analyzed health records of obese individuals
The study examined electronic health record data for obese and type 2 diabetes patients, who were treated with first-generation GLP-1 receptor agonists.
Over a typical follow-up of 7.5 years, 298 patients were diagnosed with obesity-related cancer.
The analysis found obesity-related cancer occurred in similar numbers among patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists and those who had undergone bariatric surgery.
Expert opinion
Protective effects of GLP1-RAs against obesity-related cancers
Professor Dror Dicker from Hasharon Hospital, Rabin Medical Centre, Israel, said that the protective effects of GLP1-RAs against obesity-related cancers likely stem from several mechanisms, including reducing inflammation.
He added that new generation GLP1-RAs with greater efficacy in weight reduction may provide an even greater advantage in reducing the risk of obesity-related cancers.
He also stressed future research to ensure these drugs don't increase the risk for non-obesity-related cancers.