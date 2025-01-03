Summarize Simplifying... In short The US Surgeon General, Murthy, is pushing for cancer warnings on alcohol products, highlighting alcohol as a significant, preventable cause of cancer.

Contradicting old beliefs, recent studies link even moderate drinking to various cancers, leading to an estimated 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 deaths annually in the US.

Murthy proposes updated labels to raise awareness about the risks, including links to breast and colon cancer among others. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alcohol directly causes an estimated 100,000 cancer cases each year

US: Surgeon General wants cancer warnings on alcohol products

By Akash Pandey 06:58 pm Jan 03, 202506:58 pm

What's the story The US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has called for cancer warnings to be included on alcoholic beverages. The proposal comes as the debate over the risks and benefits of moderate drinking continues. The call for change comes just as the influential US Dietary Guidelines for Americans are set to be revised.

Health risks

Alcohol consumption: A leading preventable cause of cancer

Murthy stressed that alcohol is a major preventable cause of cancer, just like tobacco. He stressed on the need for warning labels on alcoholic beverages, just like those on cigarette packs. The Surgeon General's statement debunks long-held beliefs that moderate drinking could help prevent heart disease and stroke. These views have been a part of dietary advice given to Americans for decades.

Scientific findings

New research links alcohol to cancer

Recent studies have established a link between alcohol consumption and different cancers, even when consumed within recommended limits. Today's labels on alcoholic beverages mostly caution against drinking while pregnant, before driving or operating machinery, and mention general "health risks." However, Murthy noted that alcohol directly causes an estimated 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths each year in the US.

Label revision

Call for updated labels on alcoholic beverages

Murthy also called for a revision of the labels on alcoholic beverages to include warnings about an increased risk of breast cancer, colon cancer, and at least five other types of malignancies. These cancers have been scientifically linked to alcohol consumption in recent studies. The proposal aims to raise public awareness about the potential health risks associated with alcohol use.