IIT-Madras student bags ₹4.3cr job offer from Wall Street firm

02:30 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras student has bagged a pre-placement offer (PPO) worth over ₹4.3 crore from Jane Street, a top Wall Street trading firm. This is the highest package offered at IIT-Madras in the ongoing placement season. The handsome package, which includes salary, bonus, and relocation costs, has been offered to the student who will join as a quantitative trader in Hong Kong.

Record-breaking offer highlights demand for Indian tech talent

The record-breaking offer from Jane Street highlights the growing appetite for elite tech talent from top Indian institutes. Other big names including BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci have also offered packages above ₹2 crore at different IITs. APT Portfolio and Rubrik offered more than ₹1.4 crore, while Databricks and IMC Trading offered salaries above ₹1.3 crore.

Other notable offers and top recruiters at IITs

Other notable offers this year include Quadeye's ₹1 crore package, Quantbox and Graviton at ₹90 lakh, DE Shaw at ₹66-70 lakh, and Microsoft at over ₹50 lakh. The final placements started Sunday across IIT campuses in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati and BHU. Top recruiters including Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs and Bajaj Auto have also been a part of the placement drive.

IIT Kharagpur's placement season commences with impressive results

Phase I of the 2024-25 placement season at IIT-Kharagpur commenced on December 1 and the first day results are impressive. Over 800 job offers (including PPOs) were made to the graduating batch. Despite the tough job market, global firms participated actively in the recruitment process with nine students getting offers over ₹1 crore and 13 students getting international roles.