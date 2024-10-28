Summarize Simplifying... In short A US man, Hicks, won a $1 million lottery with a $20 bill he found, choosing to take a lump sum of $600,000, which amounted to $429,007 after taxes. He plans to retire from his carpentry work and support his children financially.

In a humorous twist, Hicks's first celebration plan is to dine at Golden Corral, showing his humble nature.

Similarly, another man in Virginia, George Hurt, also became a millionaire through the lottery, opting for a $571,000 payout before taxes.

Hicks found the $20 bill on October 22

US man wins $1mn lottery using $20 bill he found

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:35 pm Oct 28, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Jerry Hicks, a master carpenter from Banner Elk, North Carolina, United States, transformed a lucky find into a life-changing fortune. On October 22, Hicks found a $20 bill outside a Speedway convenience store near Boone. He used the unexpected windfall to buy an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket that won him the $1 million lottery prize.

Prize plans

Lottery win leads to early retirement for Hicks

Hicks was given two options to claim his lottery prize: an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He opted for the latter and received $429,007 after state and federal taxes. With this huge amount, Hicks plans to support his kids financially and retire from his carpentry work after 56 years in the trade.

Celebration plans

Hicks's 1st splurge: 'Eat everything' at Golden Corral

When asked what his first celebratory act would be after winning the lottery, Hicks jokingly said, "We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they've got." This shows that despite being a millionaire now, Hicks is still down to earth and grateful for the small joys of life.

Additional win

Another $1 million lottery winner in Virginia

In a similar incident, Virginia's George Hurt also became a millionaire recently. Hurt's winning lottery ticket was bought from the 604 Minute Market on Cloverdale Road. He opted for a one-time payment of $571,000 before taxes. This is yet another case of luck smiling on those who try their luck with lottery tickets.