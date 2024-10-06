Amul sets sights on European market after US success
Amul, India's leading dairy cooperative, is preparing to enter the European market following its successful debut in the United States. This strategic move was announced by Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), during the 11th Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration. He emphasized that this expansion would be a significant milestone for the brand.
US launch paves way for European expansion
Mehta highlighted the success of Amul's recent milk launch in the US, which has paved the way for their upcoming entry into the European market. Mehta also underscored India's position as the world's largest milk producer, predicting that it will produce one-third of global milk supply in future years.
Commitment to quality and expansion
Amul's growth strategy involves providing protein-rich, organic, as well as chemical-free products that consumers trust. Mehta praised the ecosystem created by Dr Verghese Kurien, Amul's founder, stating, "If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working system-a gift Dr Kurien gave us." He also revealed that Amul collects over 310 lakh liters of milk daily from its 107 dairy plants across India.
Amul's global recognition
With an annual turnover of ₹80,000 crore, Amul is now recognized as the strongest dairy and food brand worldwide, owned by 36 lakh farmers. The company sells over 22 billion packs annually. Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Dr Kurien, lauded her father's vision that transformed India from a milk-deficient country into the world's largest milk producer.