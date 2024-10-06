Summarize Simplifying... In short After a successful milk launch in the US, Indian dairy giant Amul is setting its sights on the European market.

Known for its quality, protein-rich, organic, and chemical-free products, Amul is a globally recognized brand, owned by 36 lakh farmers and boasting an annual turnover of ₹80,000 crore.

The company's growth strategy, rooted in the cooperative working system established by its founder, Dr. Verghese Kurien, has transformed India into the world's largest milk producer.

Amul sets sights on European market after US success

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:18 pm Oct 06, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Amul, India's leading dairy cooperative, is preparing to enter the European market following its successful debut in the United States. This strategic move was announced by Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), during the 11th Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration. He emphasized that this expansion would be a significant milestone for the brand.

Market expansion

US launch paves way for European expansion

Mehta highlighted the success of Amul's recent milk launch in the US, which has paved the way for their upcoming entry into the European market. Mehta also underscored India's position as the world's largest milk producer, predicting that it will produce one-third of global milk supply in future years.

Growth strategy

Commitment to quality and expansion

Amul's growth strategy involves providing protein-rich, organic, as well as chemical-free products that consumers trust. Mehta praised the ecosystem created by Dr Verghese Kurien, Amul's founder, stating, "If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working system-a gift Dr Kurien gave us." He also revealed that Amul collects over 310 lakh liters of milk daily from its 107 dairy plants across India.

Brand strength

Amul's global recognition

With an annual turnover of ₹80,000 crore, Amul is now recognized as the strongest dairy and food brand worldwide, owned by 36 lakh farmers. The company sells over 22 billion packs annually. Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Dr Kurien, lauded her father's vision that transformed India from a milk-deficient country into the world's largest milk producer.