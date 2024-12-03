Summarize Simplifying... In short The Group of Ministers (GoM) has proposed a 35% GST on tobacco products and aerated drinks, a new addition to the existing GST structure.

They also suggested tax revisions for apparel, with different rates for garments in various price ranges.

These proposals, along with others made in October, will be presented to the GST Council on December 21 for a final decision. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New tax slab proposed amid existing 4-tier structure

Sin tax surge: Cigarettes, aerated drinks may face 35% GST

By Mudit Dube 02:23 pm Dec 03, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The Group of Ministers (GoM) has suggested increasing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on aerated beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco products. The proposed rate is a major jump from the existing 28% to 35%. The proposal was made during a meeting convened by the GoM under Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary. This move aims to generate additional revenue for the government and potentially discourage consumption of "sin goods" like cigarettes and tobacco.

Tax adjustment

New tax slab proposed amid existing 4-tier structure

The proposed 35% tax on tobacco products and aerated beverages is a new addition to the existing four-tier GST structure. The current system has slabs at 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.

Apparel taxation

GoM suggests tax rate revisions for apparel

The GoM has also proposed changes in the tax rates on clothing. As per their suggestion, ready-made garments priced up to ₹1,500 will attract a 5% GST. Those priced between ₹1,500 and ₹10,000 will be charged an 18% GST. Garments above the price of ₹10,000 will fall under a higher tax bracket of 28%.

Other revisions

GoM proposed several changes to GST rates in October too

In its last meeting in October, the GoM proposed several changes to GST rates: Reduced rates: Packaged drinking water (20 liters and above) from 18% to 5%. Bicycles costing less than ₹10,000 from 12% to 5%. Exercise notebooks from 12% to 5%. Increased rates: Shoes costing above ₹15,000 per pair from 18% to 28%. Wristwatches above ₹25,000 from 18% to 28%.

Decision pending

GST Council to decide on proposed rate changes

The GoM will present these proposed rate changes for 148 items before the GST Council on December 21. The final call on the GST rates will be taken by this council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The council will also decide if there's further scope for rate rationalization and may choose to keep the GoM for periodic reviews.