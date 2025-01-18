ISRO successfully tests restart capability of its Vikas rocket engine
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully demonstrated the restart capability of its liquid-fueled rocket engine named Vikas.
The test was conducted at a facility in the Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri, marking a significant step toward reusable launch vehicle technologies.
The Vikas engine is an important component that powers the liquid stages of ISRO's launch vehicles.
Test specifics
The test included a one minute firing, a two minutes shutdown, and a seven second restart.
ISRO confirmed that all the engine parameters during the test were normal and as expected.
This successful demonstration is part of an ongoing series of tests to validate the engine's restart capability under various conditions.
Further tests are planned in the coming days to optimize its performance.
Mission preparation
ISRO dispatches core liquid stage for upcoming mission
In other news, ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan has sent the core liquid stage (L110) of the LVM3 launch vehicle to the launch complex at Sriharikota.
This stage was designed as well as developed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) during the development of the LVM3.
It is powered by twin Vikas engines with a propellant loading of 110 tons.
Commercial launch
L110 liquid stage to be used in commercial satellite launch
The dispatched L110 liquid stage is the 10th of its kind integrated at the Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri.
It is earmarked for a mission under a commercial deal between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and AST SpaceMobile & Science, LLC.
The mission's goal is to launch their BlueBird Block 2 satellite, further demonstrating ISRO's commitment to advancing space exploration and commercial partnerships.