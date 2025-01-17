Here's how to prioritize posts on Facebook for Android
What's the story
By customizing your Facebook news feed to prioritize posts from friends or pages, you can make sure you always see the content you care about the most first.
This easy-to-follow guide will show you how to adjust your news feed preferences on an Android device.
Say goodbye to missing out on updates from your favorite people and pages! No more scrolling past posts you're not interested in.
Menu navigation
Accessing News Feed preferences
To begin personalizing your news feed, launch the Facebook app on your Android device and tap the "Menu" icon.
This icon is located at the bottom of the screen.
Within the menu, scroll down and expand "Settings and Privacy," then tap on "Settings."
Here, under "News Feed Settings," tap on "News Feed Preferences."
This is the area where all modifications to your news feed will be made.
Prioritization process
Customizing your feed
Click "Favorites" in News Feed Preferences to select up to 30 friends or Pages whose posts you want to see first.
Choose "Unfollow" to hide posts from certain friends or Pages without unfriending them.
Select "Snooze" to temporarily hide posts from a friend or Page for 30 days.
Changes are saved and applied immediately, so you can instantly enjoy a more personalized feed.