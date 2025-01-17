Here's how to never miss a friend's birthday on Facebook
What's the story
Keeping track of all your friends' birthdays can be tough, but Facebook's Birthday Reminder feature for Android devices has you covered.
By turning on this feature, you'll get notifications for your friends' birthdays, so you can always wish them well on their special day.
This guide will show you how to easily set up birthday reminders on your Android device.
Setup guide
Enable birthday notifications in a few steps
Launch the Facebook app on your Android device and tap the menu button (three horizontal lines) at the bottom right.
Select the gear icon for settings at the top right.
Scroll to Birthdays under Preferences, then tap Birthdays.
Make sure the toggle next to Allow notifications on Facebook is blue to confirm it's enabled.
Additional tips
Customize your notification preferences
Turn on birthday notifications, select push, email, SMS, or a combination. Choose to get reminded about upcoming or missed birthdays.
Make sure settings are saved automatically. Check if you can see friends' birthdays and your app is updated.
For SMS alerts, make sure your mobile number is verified in Facebook settings.