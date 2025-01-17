What's the story

Want to binge-watch your favourite series or movie with friends without actually being together? Amazon Prime Video's Watch Party feature on Android lets you do just that!

No more group calls or endless chats—this in-app tool syncs everyone's screens and even has a live chat option.

Whether your gang is scattered across cities or just avoiding traffic, you can still enjoy the thrill of watching together. Ready to bring the party to your phone? Here's how to get started!