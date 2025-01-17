The ultimate guide to hosting a watch party on Android
What's the story
Want to binge-watch your favourite series or movie with friends without actually being together? Amazon Prime Video's Watch Party feature on Android lets you do just that!
No more group calls or endless chats—this in-app tool syncs everyone's screens and even has a live chat option.
Whether your gang is scattered across cities or just avoiding traffic, you can still enjoy the thrill of watching together. Ready to bring the party to your phone? Here's how to get started!
Setup
Setting up your watch party
First, make sure you have the Amazon Prime Video app installed on your Android device. If not, download it from the Google Play Store and sign in with your Amazon account.
Then, choose the movie or TV episode you want to watch together.
To verify if it's eligible for a Watch Party, check for a "Watch Party" option on its info page.
Invitation
Inviting friends to join
Once you have created your Watch Party by choosing a chat name and generating an invite link, simply share this link with others through email, social media, or instant messaging.
All participants need to have an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. And, if the content is bought or rented, each viewer needs to have purchased or rented it on Prime Video.
Watching
Enjoying the show together
Once everyone is set and has joined via the invitation link you sent, simply hit play on the video.
As the host, you have the power to control playback features like pause, rewind, and fast-forward for the entire group.
And, of course, participants can use the built-in chat box to share their thoughts and reactions to what's happening on screen in real time.