Maximise binge-watching! Activate autoplay on Prime Video now
What's the story
Turning on the "Autoplay" function on Amazon Prime Video for Android devices enhances your viewing experience by automatically streaming the next episode of a series.
This guide provides an easy way to enable this feature, letting you dive into your favorite shows without the hassle of manual selection.
By following these steps, you guarantee a seamless viewing experience, perfect for enjoyable and efficient binge-watching sessions.
Access settings
Navigate to Settings in Prime Video
After opening the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android device, navigate to the "My Stuff" section located at the bottom right corner of your screen.
Here, you will see a gear icon or settings icon at the top right corner.
Clicking on this icon will take you to the settings menu where you can modify various options according to your preferences.
Enable autoplay
Activate autoplay feature
Locate the Auto Play option in the settings menu, which reads "Play the next episode automatically."
Tap the toggle switch to turn on autoplay. If it's already on, you had it enabled before.
Now, Amazon Prime Video will automatically play the next episode, saving you the hassle of manual selection.