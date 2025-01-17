Switch to Truecaller's 'dark mode' and save battery instantly
What's the story
Dark Mode isn't just a trend; it's the eye-saving, battery-boosting superhero your Android needs! If you're a night owl who loves to stay connected or just someone who prefers a sleek look, Truecaller's Dark Mode is calling your name.
With a few taps, you can give your eyes some much-needed TLC and even squeeze more life out of your phone's battery if you're rocking an OLED screen.
Ready to embrace the dark side? Here's how you can do it.
Settings navigation
Accessing Truecaller's display settings
First, launch the Truecaller app on your Android device.
Tap on the menu icon (either three horizontal lines or your profile picture, depending on your version of the app).
This will open either a side menu or a settings panel.
Next, select "Settings." This will take you to a new screen where you can modify various settings related to the app's functionality and appearance.
Theme selection
Switching to dark mode
In the settings menu, find and tap on either "Display" or "Theme," depending on what Truecaller shows in your version.
This is where you can change how Truecaller looks, including its colors.
You'll see an option to switch between light and dark themes.
Select "Dark Mode" or "Dark Theme" to change from the default light look to a darker color theme throughout the app.
Final steps
Confirming your choice
Once you choose Dark Mode, the app's interface will change to darker colors. This is easier on the eyes in low-light conditions and can help save battery on OLED displays.
On Android 13 or later, turn on system-wide Dark Mode for a consistent experience across all apps.
Remember to always update your Truecaller app to ensure optimal functionality and compatibility.