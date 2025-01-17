What's the story

Dark Mode isn't just a trend; it's the eye-saving, battery-boosting superhero your Android needs! If you're a night owl who loves to stay connected or just someone who prefers a sleek look, Truecaller's Dark Mode is calling your name.

With a few taps, you can give your eyes some much-needed TLC and even squeeze more life out of your phone's battery if you're rocking an OLED screen.

Ready to embrace the dark side? Here's how you can do it.