'Beast Games' will stream on Amazon Prime Video

MrBeast built a $14M city—and it's all for 'Beast Games'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:07 pm Dec 10, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Famous YouTuber MrBeast, or Jimmy Donaldson as he's known off-screen, has revealed a $14 million "city" built for his upcoming game show Beast Games. The city, which was built in Toronto, will be the living and competition area for the contestants. "We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games to live and compete in," he said.

'Beast Games' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Touted as "the world's largest live game show," Beast Games is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 19. The show features a record-breaking single prize of $5 million, the biggest in television and streaming history. In a trailer, the game show was seen as an extreme competition with 1K contestants competing for the grand prize through challenges involving a giant pirate ship, monster trucks, Navy SEALs, and daring stunts.

MrBeast's philanthropy and controversy surrounding 'Beast Games'

After the games, items used by contestants like mattresses, sleeping bags, and clothing were donated to local organizations. However, the show has been marred by controversy with some contestants alleging inadequate food supply and delayed provision of medication or hygiene supplies. Some also reported injuries during challenges requiring medical attention. Five contestants are reportedly planning a class-action lawsuit against MrBeast who has declined to comment on these allegations due to ongoing legal proceedings.

'Beast Games' budget and MrBeast's content creation philosophy

In a chat with fellow YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, MrBeast revealed that more than $100 million were pumped into the show, which has shattered 40 world records. When asked how he plans to earn back the money spent on the game show, he said, "The goal is to make the best content possible not make money." A true content creator at heart!