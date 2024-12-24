Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a new in-app document scanning feature, eliminating the need for third-party apps or printers.

By Mudit Dube 06:28 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform from Meta, has launched a unique in-app scanning feature for iOS users. The new capability comes as part of the latest update (version 24.25.80) for WhatsApp on iOS devices. The feature allows users to scan documents right from the app's document-sharing menu, reducing reliance on third-party scanning tools and making things easier for mobile users.

The in-app scanning feature was first spotted in the changelog of the latest update by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates. The feature is being rolled out gradually, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks. This tool is designed to enhance WhatsApp's capabilities as a comprehensive platform for communication and document exchange.

How to use the new feature

To use this feature, you'll have to open the document-sharing menu and select a dedicated "Scan" option. This will activate your device's camera for capturing an image of the document. Once scanned, you can preview and adjust the scan as per your needs. The app detects margins automatically but also lets you adjust them manually for optimal framing and clarity. Once satisfied, you can confirm and instantly share within a chat/group on WhatsApp.

Benefits of WhatsApp's in-app scanner

The new feature does away with third-party scanning apps or printers, making it especially handy for those who want to share documents on the go, quickly. WhatsApp has optimized scan quality to ensure that the documents are clear and readable, making it even more useful for personal and professional use. As of now, the feature is exclusive to some iOS users but is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks as part of a phased rollout.