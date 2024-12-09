How to create your own GIFs on WhatsApp
GIFs are a playful way to connect with friends, allowing users to share animated images that capture their thoughts, emotions, or moods. WhatsApp makes it easy to send and receive GIFs through its built-in library of options. But what if the available GIFs don't quite fit the moment? Here's a guide to creating your own GIFs directly on WhatsApp. You can even edit these GIFs and add captions for a personal touch.
Creating GIFs on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide
To make a GIF, open the WhatsApp chat with the person you want to send it to and tap on the pin icon. Then, select "Gallery," choose a video of less than six seconds, and tap GIF in the top right corner. If the video is longer than six seconds, trim it with the slider to get the option to create a GIF. Finally, add stickers, text, and caption, or set the GIF to HD format, and tap "Send."
Sending GIFs from WhatsApp library
To share a GIF from WhatsApp's library, users have to open the app and tap on an individual or group chat. Then, after tapping emoji icon > GIF, they can use the search option to look for a particular GIF. Once they have their preferred animated image, all that's left is to tap the image to send it.