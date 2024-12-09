The outage happened during Tatkal ticket booking hours

IRCTC website, app suffer outage during Tatkal ticket booking hours

By Mudit Dube 11:51 am Dec 09, 202411:51 am

What's the story The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) witnessed a major service disruption on Monday morning. The outage impacted both the IRCTC's website and mobile application. The incident comes at a time when the period for Tatkal ticket bookings is on, leaving many users unhappy. Several users across India reported the issues on Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions.

User grievances

User complaints highlight impact on Tatkal bookings

The outage caused a range of issues for users, with some even complaining about not being able to log into their accounts. Others were miffed as their Tatkal bookings were heavily impacted by this disruption. The IRCTC acknowledged the service disruption and told users that e-ticketing services would remain unavailable for an hour due to maintenance activities. The corporation advised those needing to cancel/file TDRs, to contact customer care or send an email at etickets@irctc.co.in.

Most pathetic service, said one IRCTC user on X