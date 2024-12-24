The tools were developed by IIT-BHU students

How 'Jago Grahak,' 'Jagriti' apps help you tackle dark patterns

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:19 pm Dec 24, 202406:19 pm

What's the story On the occasion of National Consumers Day, the Department of Consumer Affairs has launched three innovative tools. These are the 'Jago Grahak Jago App,' 'Jagriti App,' and 'Jagriti Dashboard.' Developed by IIT-BHU students under the National Supercomputing Mission, the tools use artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to identify dark patterns on the internet. They function through the Airawat AI supercomputer, a high-performance computing system for advanced analytics tasks.

Functions

Apps to tackle deceptive online practices

The 'Jago Grahak Jago App' warns users about suspicious/unsafe URLs while browsing. Meanwhile, the 'Jagriti App' allows consumers to report suspected dark patterns, with complaints being sent to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for redressal. Finally, the 'Jagriti Dashboard' acts as a real-time monitoring system identifying deceptive design practices on e-commerce platforms, and creating actionable reports for CCPA intervention.

Regulatory measures

CCPA's guidelines against dark patterns

In 2023, the CCPA released the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. The guidelines flagged 13 manipulative design patterns like 'False Urgency,' 'Basket Sneaking,' 'Confirm Shaming,' and 'Subscription Traps.' The deceptive practices, dubbed dark patterns, have been in the spotlight after high-profile cases involving major companies such as InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo Airlines) and BookMyShow.

Motive

What's the end goal?

With Jago Grahak Jago App, Jagriti App, and Jagriti Dashboard, the government wants to create a fair and transparent e-marketplace, iinform consumers about their rights, regulate e-commerce platforms, and also encourage firms to adopt ethical design practices.