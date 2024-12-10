Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has introduced a quick reply feature for voice messages, aimed at making user interaction simpler and more efficient.

This feature enhances the convenience of responding to voice messages, making the process smoother and hassle-free.

The feature is currently limited to beta testers

WhatsApp rolls out quick reply feature for voice messages

What's the story In a bid to improve user experience, WhatsApp has added a new feature in its latest beta update for Android. The update, which comes with version 2.24.26.6, is being rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program. The new feature enables users to quickly respond to voice messages and is available for select beta testers of the app.

Functionality

How does the feature work?

The quick reply feature for voice messages is aimed at simplifying user interaction. It lets users respond directly by tapping a new button that appears next to voice notes. This button appears only when a user begins listening to a voice message, saving the hassle of additional navigation or manually starting a reply.

Benefits

Quick reply feature enhances efficiency and convenience

The quick reply feature greatly enhances the efficiency and convenience of responding to voice messages. Earlier, users had to swipe on the voice message or select it and press the "reply" option before recording their response. But now, with just a single tap, you can start recording your response without any interruptions or additional steps. This new shortcut does all these steps automatically.