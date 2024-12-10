WhatsApp rolls out quick reply feature for voice messages
In a bid to improve user experience, WhatsApp has added a new feature in its latest beta update for Android. The update, which comes with version 2.24.26.6, is being rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program. The new feature enables users to quickly respond to voice messages and is available for select beta testers of the app.
How does the feature work?
The quick reply feature for voice messages is aimed at simplifying user interaction. It lets users respond directly by tapping a new button that appears next to voice notes. This button appears only when a user begins listening to a voice message, saving the hassle of additional navigation or manually starting a reply.
Quick reply feature enhances efficiency and convenience
The quick reply feature greatly enhances the efficiency and convenience of responding to voice messages. Earlier, users had to swipe on the voice message or select it and press the "reply" option before recording their response. But now, with just a single tap, you can start recording your response without any interruptions or additional steps. This new shortcut does all these steps automatically.