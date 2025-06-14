WhatsApp will soon let you scan documents with your phone
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to scan documents directly using their phone's camera.
The capability was first spotted in the iOS version of the app and is now being developed for Android users as well.
The feature would be integrated into the document-sharing section of WhatsApp, making it easy to use on-the-go.
User control
Manual and automatic modes for document scanning
The document scanning feature will provide two modes: manual and automatic.
The manual mode gives users full control over when the photo is taken, which is handy for adjusting framing to get a clear scan.
Meanwhile, the automatic mode detects document borders and captures it without user intervention, providing a quicker option for those who need fast scans.
Instant conversion
Scanned documents will be converted into PDFs
Once a document is scanned, either manually or automatically, WhatsApp will instantly convert it into a PDF.
The converted document can then be shared directly in a chat or group.
This process takes place entirely on the device using native Android APIs for document scanning, ensuring that files are stored safely on local storage and only sent through WhatsApp when explicitly shared by users.
Security assurance
Feature will be end-to-end encrypted
The documents scanned using this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that the content remains private and accessible only to chat participants.
The feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of WhatsApp for Android.
It promises to offer a seamless and efficient way to scan and share documents without relying on third-party apps or web services.