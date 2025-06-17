What's the story

OpenAI has launched the image generation feature of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, on WhatsApp.

The capability was earlier restricted to the ChatGPT web and mobile apps.

Now, all users can access it by linking their OpenAI accounts with the official number 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478).

The move is part of OpenAI's effort to make its services more accessible through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp.