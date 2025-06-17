WhatsApp users can now generate AI images using ChatGPT—Here's how
What's the story
OpenAI has launched the image generation feature of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, on WhatsApp.
The capability was earlier restricted to the ChatGPT web and mobile apps.
Now, all users can access it by linking their OpenAI accounts with the official number 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478).
The move is part of OpenAI's effort to make its services more accessible through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp.
User guide
Here's how to generate images
To use the new feature, users need to save the official number 1-800-242-8478 in their contacts.
Then, they can start a chat by sending a simple "Hi" message. After that, they'll be asked to verify their OpenAI account by following a link to log in.
Once linked, users can send prompts like "a dragon flying over the Himalayas" or "dog playing with ball." In response, ChatGPT will generate AI images using its DALL-E model.
Feature popularity
Image generation tool has received several upgrades in recent years
The image generation feature has quickly become one of the most sought-after capabilities of ChatGPT.
The tool was first introduced in 2021 with the launch of OpenAI's DALL-E model.
It received major upgrades in 2023 and 2024, including inpainting (editing specific parts of an image) and improved text-to-image accuracy.
Now, users can access this powerful tool directly through WhatsApp for enhanced convenience and accessibility.