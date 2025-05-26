ChatGPT is booming in this country—so OpenAI is establishing office
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced plans to open its first office in Seoul, South Korea.
The decision comes as a response to the growing demand for its AI service in the country.
OpenAI's data shows South Korea ranks second only to the US in paying ChatGPT subscribers.
The tech firm has also set up a legal entity in South Korea and started recruiting staff for future partnerships with local businesses and policymakers.
Strategic move
OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer praises Korea's AI ecosystem
Jason Kwon, OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer, spoke about the company's expansion into South Korea.
He said that "Korea's full-stack AI ecosystem makes it one of the most promising markets in the world for meaningful AI impact, from silicon to software, and students to seniors."
This highlights OpenAI's intention to leverage Korea's dynamic AI ecosystem and make a significant contribution with its products.
Partnership
OpenAI's collaboration with Kakao and future plans
Earlier this year, OpenAI had announced a collaboration with Kakao, a leading chat app operator in South Korea.
The partnership aims to develop artificial intelligence products specifically for the South Korean market.
Kwon is visiting Seoul to meet with officials from both the main opposition Democratic Party and ruling People Power Party as part of this initiative.
Further details about these collaborations are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.