What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced plans to open its first office in Seoul, South Korea.

The decision comes as a response to the growing demand for its AI service in the country.

OpenAI's data shows South Korea ranks second only to the US in paying ChatGPT subscribers.

The tech firm has also set up a legal entity in South Korea and started recruiting staff for future partnerships with local businesses and policymakers.