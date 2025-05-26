What's the story

Schloss Bangalore Limited, the parent company of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) today.

The IPO seeks to raise ₹3,500 crore and will be open for bidding till Wednesday.

It includes a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,000 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹413-435 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 34 shares and in multiples thereof.