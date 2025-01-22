What's the story

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has exciting news for BLINKs!

On Wednesday, she announced her debut studio album, Ruby, set to release on March 7.

The announcement came through a video on her YouTube channel, where she teased the album with a short performance.

Dressed in black and white and with bright red hair, Jennie sang a snippet from one of her new songs with lyrics: In the dark I grew, money can not buy no real friends.