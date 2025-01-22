'Ruby': Jennie's first album drops in March with Dua Lipa
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has exciting news for BLINKs!
On Wednesday, she announced her debut studio album, Ruby, set to release on March 7.
The announcement came through a video on her YouTube channel, where she teased the album with a short performance.
Dressed in black and white and with bright red hair, Jennie sang a snippet from one of her new songs with lyrics: In the dark I grew, money can not buy no real friends.
Album details
'Ruby' to feature collaborations with renowned artists
Ruby will include 15 songs across different genres, including Jennie's single Mantra, which was released in October 2024.
The album includes collaborations with popular artists such as Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.
Upon its 2024 release, Mantra dominated the iTunes Top Songs chart in 47 regions worldwide and ruled the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for two weeks straight.
MY— JENNIE (@jennierubyjane) January 22, 2025
FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOONMARCH 7TH.
RUBY.
Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/Lsnbof3WsLpic.twitter.com/Wq8ZlzwKcg
Album impact
'Ruby' reflects Jennie's musical versatility, says agency
Jennie's agency Odd Atelier (OA Entertainment) said Ruby "will show Jennie's infinite musical potential."
The album trailer shows a surreal scene of two versions of Jennie—one giant and one tiny—dressed identically in a dark setting.
This imagery, along with the line from her upcoming track "Money cannot buy no real friends," hints that the album may delve into themes of authenticity and friendship.
Meanwhile, after Ruby's release, Jennie will be performing at the Coachella on April 13 and 20.
Fan reactions
Fans expressed excitement for Jennie's upcoming album
Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement for Jennie's upcoming album.
One fan wrote, "After a long wait, Queen Jennie is finally back!" Another wrote, "This is HOW you do it!!! With artistry, passion, and quality. Jennie never ever really disappoints."
Meanwhile, some fans speculate the title Ruby may be inspired by Jennie's English name—Jennie "Ruby" Jane—hinting at a deeply personal reflection of her identity in the album.