Are 'OMG 3,' 'Rowdy Rathore 2' happening? Akshay gives update
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a power-packed Republic Day release with Sky Force on Friday (January 24).
During a recent promotional event, he hinted at exciting projects ahead.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, he addressed the possibility of sequels to OMG: Oh My God and Rowdy Rathore.
Kumar also expressed his desire to star in a superhero film—if the perfect script lands his way.
Sequel plans
Kumar is actively working on 'OMG 3' script
Kumar revealed his plans for OMG 3. He said, "I will try and crack the script for OMG 3 soon. The last part was released just a year and a half back, but the attempts are on for OMG 3."
The original, released in 2012, was a commercial success, and its sequel—which premiered in 2023—collected over ₹200 crore worldwide.
Future projects
Kumar open to superhero roles, 'Rowdy Rathore 2' on hold
When asked if he would play a superhero, Kumar jokingly said he was curious.
"What kind of superhero you want me to be? The one who can fly or the one who can run? Let me try to find a superhero film, and if I get something nice, I will do it for sure."
About Rowdy Rathore 2, he said, "There is no movement right now but if it's in the pipeline I will definitely inform everyone about it."