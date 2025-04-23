OpenAI would buy Chrome if Google's forced to sell it
What's the story
OpenAI has expressed interest in acquiring Google's web browser, Chrome, if antitrust regulators force a sale.
The revelation came from Nick Turley, the head of product at ChatGPT, during his testimony at Google's antitrust trial in Washington.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is advocating for sweeping measures to restore competition in online search after a ruling found Google to have a monopoly.
Monopoly ruling
Google's dominance in online search
Notably, the judge presiding over the antitrust trial ruled last year that Google holds a monopoly in online search and related advertising.
However, despite the ruling, Google hasn't put Chrome up for sale and plans to appeal the decision asserting its monopoly status.
The trial's initiation also highlighted the ongoing competition among tech giants and start-ups to enhance their apps and attract users.
AI concerns
Concerns over Google's search monopoly and AI advantages
During the trial, prosecutors raised concerns that Google's search dominance could give it an advantage in artificial intelligence (AI).
They also indicated that Google's AI products could be another way to steer users toward its search engine.
In its defense, Google emphasized competition among companies developing generative AI products like Microsoft and Meta Platforms.
Partnership proposal
Proposal to Google for partnership
Turley testified that Google turned down OpenAI's offer to integrate its search technology into ChatGPT.
The request came after OpenAI encountered problems with its own search provider. Although he didn't name the provider, Turley confirmed that ChatGPT now uses technology from Microsoft's Bing.
In an email shown at the trial, OpenAI stated that having multiple partners, especially Google's API, would allow it to deliver a better product for users.
No partnership
OpenAI's stance on partnership with Google
OpenAI first approached Google in July 2024 and was declined in August over fears of too many competitors.
Turley confirmed, "We have no partnership with Google today." He added that the DOJ's suggestion for Google to share search data with competitors could speed up efforts to improve ChatGPT.
Search is essential for ChatGPT, according to Turley, as it makes sure answers are up-to-date and factual.
Exclusive agreements
Google's exclusive agreements and new non-exclusive deals
In August 2024, US District Judge Amit Mehta found that Google kept its search monopoly intact through exclusive deals with companies such as Samsung Electronics.
These contracts ensured Google's search engine was set as the default on new devices.
Now, instead of seeking more exclusive deals, Google has loosened its latest contracts with device manufacturers and wireless carriers, allowing them to install competing search offerings.