What's the story

A preliminary investigation into the fatal crash of a Jeju Air plane in South Korea has revealed the presence of bird remains in both engines.

The Boeing 737-800 jet, which crashed on December 29 while flying from Thailand to Muan, South Korea, was found to contain DNA from Baikal Teals.

These are a type of migratory duck that flock to South Korea during winter.

The crash killed 179 out of 181 passengers and crew on board.