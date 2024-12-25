Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's impeached leader, Yoon, is facing a Constitutional Court trial over his brief imposition of martial law, with potential outcomes being his removal from office or restoration of presidential powers.

Meanwhile, acting President Han Duck-soo is under threat of impeachment by the main opposition party for delaying legislation related to a special counsel investigation into Yoon's actions.

Amidst these political tensions, Yoon's defense team is focusing on the impeachment trial, while the US has resumed communications with South Korea under Han's leadership. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yoon has ignored the summonses repeatedly

South Korea's Yoon defies 2nd agency summons over martial law

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:53 am Dec 25, 202410:53 am

What's the story South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol has ignored a second summons by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). The CIO and prosecutors are probing Yoon's brief imposition of martial law earlier this month. Despite his promise to not evade legal and political responsibility for his actions, Yoon has repeatedly ignored these summonses, drawing criticism and calls from the opposition for his arrest.

Legal proceedings

Yoon faces potential charges and impeachment trial

Yoon was impeached by parliament on December 14 over his brief imposition of martial law and now faces a Constitutional Court trial. The trial will decide if he will be removed from office or have his presidential powers restored. Prosecutors, police, and the CIO are seeking insurrection, abuse of power or other crimes charges against Yoon and other officials involved in the martial law declaration.

Political tensions

Acting President Han faces impeachment threat

Meanwhile, South Korea's main opposition party intends to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo after he delayed approving legislation for a special counsel investigation into Yoon's martial law attempt. Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae slammed Han's delay, saying, "There is no way to interpret it other than that he is delaying time." The timing for submitting a bill to impeach Han could be decided soon.

Legal strategy

Yoon's defense team indicates priority on impeachment trial

Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer forming Yoon's defense team, said Yoon is unlikely to appear for questioning in response to the latest summons. Instead, Yoon is prioritizing the Constitutional Court trial concerning his potential removal from office or reinstatement of presidential powers. This comes as South Korea's key ally, the United States, has restarted communications with South Korea under Han's leadership.