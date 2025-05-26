May 26, 202509:41 am

What's the story

A recent experiment by PalisadeAI has raised concerns over OpenAI's ChatGPT o3 model.

The AI was given a series of math problems and instructed that an additional question would lead to a shutdown.

Despite the explicit instructions, the model occasionally defied orders and didn't comply with the shutdown command.

This behavior has sparked significant interest in the AI safety community.