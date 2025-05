What's the story

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that his government is working on dedicated infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks in the state.

He spoke about the transformative potential of these technologies at the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit-2025 in New Delhi.

Saha said that while 5G technology is great at fast data transmission, AI makes operations easier with efficient algorithms for process automation, saving time and money.