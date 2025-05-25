What's the story

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that his government is working on dedicated infrastructure for ﻿artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks in the state.

He spoke about the transformative potential of these technologies at the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit-2025 in New Delhi.

Saha said that while 5G technology is great at fast data transmission, AI makes operations easier with efficient algorithms for process automation, saving time and money.