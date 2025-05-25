Tripura to develop infrastructure for supporting AI, 5G network
What's the story
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that his government is working on dedicated infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks in the state.
He spoke about the transformative potential of these technologies at the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit-2025 in New Delhi.
Saha said that while 5G technology is great at fast data transmission, AI makes operations easier with efficient algorithms for process automation, saving time and money.
Infrastructure development
Data centers to boost economic growth
The Tripura government has also given land for data centers that will act as a hub for the eastern and northeastern parts of India.
"Today, I am honored to speak about the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G in the northeastern region, including my state, Tripura," Saha said.
He also congratulated the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for organizing this important event.
Technological convergence
AI and 5G: A symbiotic relationship
Saha described the relationship between AI and 5G as symbiotic, saying, "As AI expands, the cost of connectivity continues to decline."
He added that the convergence of these technologies is not just about speed but also about meeting next-generation demands.
The Chief Minister emphasized that this powerful combination opens up opportunities across industries and sectors.
Technological advancements
Tripura's progress in 5G deployment and digital governance
Saha announced that all towns and 583 villages in Tripura are already connected with a 5G network.
The state has also gone paperless, reducing file disposal time from nine days to three days, saving over ₹50 crore annually.
He added that the state plans to leverage AI and 5G for growth and innovation across all northeastern states, including introducing single-window digital platforms.