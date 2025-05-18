Google scientist says AI will replace junior engineers very soon
What's the story
Google's Chief Scientist Jeff Dean has made a bold prediction about the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workforce.
Speaking at an AI convention in San Francisco, Dean was asked when he thinks an AI could work 24/7 at the level of a junior engineer.
His answer was "not that far," indicating rapid advancements in this area. He further clarified that this is "possible within the next year."
Employment concerns
Impact on job market
Dean's prediction has reignited discussions on how AI could affect global employment.
He indicated a year's worth of progress in this field could be as much as what would normally take seven years.
Meaning, we are "not that far" from a time when AI could potentially replace junior engineers' jobs.
The implications for the job market are huge, leaving us wondering about future employment opportunities across sectors.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Dean's comments
Google, $GOOGL, Chief Scientist, Jeff Dean: We will have AI systems operating at the level of junior engineers within a year. pic.twitter.com/6opMDqEj5w
— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 17,2025
ChatGPT usage
Insights from OpenAI CEO
The AI-Ascent summit, where Dean made his prediction, also saw OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sharing insights.
He noted how different generations are using ChatGPT. While it has come out as a potential Google replacement for older users, college students are using it as a full-fledged operational system, he said.
This just goes on to show how AI technology is being used differently across age groups and user needs.
Coding advancements
AI's role in code generation
Altman also revealed that OpenAI's internal codes have been generated by ChatGPT.
This is in line with Google's CEO Sundar Pichai's earlier statement that 25% of Google's code is now generated by AI.
These revelations highlight the increasing role of AI in software development and coding processes, further reiterating its potential to replace some job roles in the tech industry.