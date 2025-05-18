What's the story

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical alert over security vulnerabilities in Google Chrome on desktops.

The advisory, titled CIVN-2025-0099, was issued on May 16, and impacts all versions of the browser before 136.0.7103.113/.114 for Windows and Mac, and 136.0.7103.113 for Linux machines.

CERT-In warned that the flaws could lead to unauthorized code execution on affected systems, risking users' sensitive information and system stability if exploited by malicious actors.