Chrome to launch full-page warnings for risky downloads

By Akash Pandey 09:46 am Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Google's proprietary browser, Chrome, is set to introduce a new feature aimed at enhancing user safety during downloads. The browser will soon display a full-page warning message for potentially risky or unknown downloads. Users will be asked to provide a reason for downloading a file deemed potentially malicious. This development is part of an ongoing trend among web browsers to adopt an increasingly cautious approach toward downloads from remote servers.

Chrome's new approach involves scanning files in advance for known security threats, discouraging users from proceeding with downloads if the file is unknown or too recent. The browser employs Google's Safe Browsing technology to protect users from internet threats. This technology scans files in real time and blocks downloads immediately if they are deemed potentially harmful to the user's device.

Current versions of Chrome offer a pop-up menu that allows users to "download the dangerous file" anyway. However, Google is now developing a different alert system for risky downloads. If an unknown or malicious file is blocked, users can delete the entry from the download history or learn why Chrome blocked the download. A third option is provided through the "chrome://downloads/" internal page, where a flagged file can be downloaded anyway.

The new full-page "download warning" gives users a chance to restore the aborted download process, but Google is asking for a reason. It wants users to specify if they are downloading the risky file because they created it, trust the source, or are willing to accept the risk. From a user's standpoint, any reason is sufficient to restore the download process.