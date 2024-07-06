In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite the AI industry's significant growth, with tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft investing heavily in AI infrastructure, there's a $600 billion challenge looming.

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:57 pm Jul 06, 2024

What's the story Despite substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by tech giants, the anticipated revenue growth remains elusive, indicating a significant gap in end-user value. David Cahn, an analyst with Sequoia Capital, estimates that AI companies need to generate around $600 billion annually to cover their AI infrastructure costs. Cahn questions whether these companies will be able to earn back their investment, hinting at the potential rise of a financial bubble.

NVIDIA, a key player in the AI industry, reported $47.5 billion in datacenter hardware revenue last year, primarily from compute GPUs for AI and high-performance computing applications. Other tech giants like Google, AWS, Meta, and Microsoft also made significant investments in their AI infrastructure in 2023. Cahn's calculations double NVIDIA's run-rate revenue forecast to account for total AI data center costs, and then double that figure again to make up for a 50% gross margin for end-users.

Cloud providers are heavily investing in GPU stockpiles. NVIDIA revealed that half of its data center earnings come from large cloud providers, with Microsoft alone possibly contributing roughly 22% of NVIDIA's Q4 FY2024 revenue. The company sold approximately $19 billion worth of datacenter GPUs in Q1 FY2025. The launch of NVIDIA's B100/B200 chipsets, promising 2.5 times better performance at only 25% more cost, is expected to drive further investments and potentially create another supply shortage.

OpenAI, utilizing Microsoft's Azure infrastructure, saw its revenue significantly increase from $1.6 billion in late 2023, to $3.4 billion in 2024. However, Cahn notes that even optimistic projections for major tech firms' AI revenues fall short. Assuming Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta each generate $10 billion annually from AI, and other companies like Oracle, Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent, X, and Tesla generate $5 billion each leaves a $500 billion gap.

The AI industry is confronted with significant challenges. Unlike physical infrastructure, AI GPU computing could be commoditized as new players like AMD, Intel, and custom processors from Meta, Google, and Microsoft enter the scene. This could lead to intense price competition. Speculative investments often result in high losses, and new processors rapidly devalue older ones. Cahn warns that the industry must lower expectations of quick profits from AI advancements, due to the speculative nature of current investments.