NVIDIA could potentially become a formidable player in the handheld gaming market

NVIDIA may introduce its own handheld gaming PC: Report

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story NVIDIA is reportedly exploring the possibility of entering the portable gaming PC market. A video by Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube, cited by TechRadar, suggests that NVIDIA is discontent with this situation and believes it could be "missing the boat" in a promising market segment. With its previous experience in developing the NVIDIA SHIELD, the company may introduce its handheld gaming PC.

Potential collaboration with other manufacturers

Instead of solely creating a product, NVIDIA is reportedly seeking to "work with someone" to develop its handheld gaming PC. By partnering with other companies, NVIDIA can employ better expertise and resources. The rumored handheld gaming PC is said to be a "premium" device, implying that it could offer superior specs and a more high-end design compared to existing alternatives.

Device may support Steam and GeForce Now platforms

If developed, the device could potentially support both Steam and GeForce Now platforms, allowing gamers to choose between downloading games or using cloud services to save storage space.

Addressing AMD's dominance

Currently, most handheld gaming PCs use AMD chips, dominating the market. There's an absence of NVIDIA-based hardware in popular alternatives like Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and MSI Claw. Besides launching a handheld gaming PC, NVIDIA could introduce its APUs to the handheld gaming market. This strategy would resemble AMD's collaboration with manufacturers like Valve to create custom hardware for their devices.

Still early days for NVIDIA's handheld gaming PC

It's crucial to note that NVIDIA hasn't officially confirmed its plans to create a handheld gaming PC or APUs. The potential release of such tech could be years away. However, if NVIDIA does enter this market, it would be fascinating to see a handheld gaming PC capable of accessing features like NVIDIA's DLSS technology, providing gamers with a unique and powerful portable gaming experience.