Android 15 achieves platform stability with 3rd beta release
Google has successfully launched the third beta of Android 15, marking a significant milestone in the software's development. This release signifies that the platform has achieved stability, with finalized APIs now ready for developers to begin testing their apps. Despite not many changes being evident since the release of the second beta, there are still intriguing features to be discovered.
Streamlining biometric authentication
In a blog post for the latest beta, Google highlighted a key change in the third beta of Android 15 - an improved passkey user interface. The process of using a passkey with biometric authentication has been streamlined into a single step. This combines the Google Password Manager prompt with the biometric input screen, simplifying user interaction. Additionally, new fallback options have been introduced for instances where users accidentally bypass the passkey prompt.
Auto-detecting sub-optimal biometric models
Android expert Mishaal Rahman has uncovered a potential new feature in the software. Android 15 may now be capable of identifying when a biometric model is not functioning optimally. In such cases, it automatically deletes the model and prompts users to re-enroll. This automatic feature aims to assist users who may not realize that reenrolling could enhance their device's performance.