In brief Simplifying... In brief The third beta of Android 15 brings a simplified passkey user interface, merging the password prompt with the biometric input screen into one step.

It also introduces new fallback options for accidental passkey bypasses.

Additionally, it may auto-detect and delete sub-optimal biometric models, prompting users to re-enroll for better device performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The beta update introduces some new intriguing features

Android 15 achieves platform stability with 3rd beta release

By Akash Pandey 12:26 pm Jun 19, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Google has successfully launched the third beta of Android 15, marking a significant milestone in the software's development. This release signifies that the platform has achieved stability, with finalized APIs now ready for developers to begin testing their apps. Despite not many changes being evident since the release of the second beta, there are still intriguing features to be discovered.

User interface

Streamlining biometric authentication

In a blog post for the latest beta, Google highlighted a key change in the third beta of Android 15 - an improved passkey user interface. The process of using a passkey with biometric authentication has been streamlined into a single step. This combines the Google Password Manager prompt with the biometric input screen, simplifying user interaction. Additionally, new fallback options have been introduced for instances where users accidentally bypass the passkey prompt.

Feature discovery

Auto-detecting sub-optimal biometric models

Android expert Mishaal Rahman has uncovered a potential new feature in the software. Android 15 may now be capable of identifying when a biometric model is not functioning optimally. In such cases, it automatically deletes the model and prompts users to re-enroll. This automatic feature aims to assist users who may not realize that reenrolling could enhance their device's performance.