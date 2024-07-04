In brief Simplifying... In brief Google is partnering with India's Dixon Technologies and Foxconn to produce its Pixel 8 smartphones, with plans to export the majority to Europe and the US.

This move is part of Google's strategy to take advantage of India's production-linked incentive program, aimed at boosting local manufacturing.

Both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models will be exported from India

India-made Google Pixel smartphones to sell in Europe and US

By Akash Pandey 06:49 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Google has begun trial production of its Pixel range of smartphones in Tamil Nadu, India, in collaboration with Foxconn. According to Moneycontrol, the tech giant is now planning to make India a key export hub for these devices, targeting markets in Europe and the United States. Commercial production is slated to start in September, with exports commencing once production stabilizes.

Manufacturing details

Partnering with Dixon Technologies and Foxconn

Google's base variant of the Pixel 8 smartphone will be produced by India's Dixon Technologies, while Foxconn will handle the 8 Pro variants. "Google is a large brand, which Dixon will add to its customer list in the second half of the year through its partnership with Compal. They will share the production with Foxconn," a source told Moneycontrol. A formal announcement from Google regarding this development is expected in the latter half of this year.

Export strategies

Google to export majority of India-made Pixel smartphones

Since the demand for Pixel smartphones is low in India, Google plans to export most of the locally produced units from Foxconn and Dixon facilities. This strategy leverages benefits from the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) program, which aims to boost manufacturing within India. "The initial plan is to serve Europe and going forward Google will address demand in the US with India-made Pixel smartphones," an insider told Moneycontrol.