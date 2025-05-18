What's the story

Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder of Zoho Corporation, has raised concerns over the future of software engineering jobs amid an impending productivity revolution.

In a recent statement, he highlighted that while software engineers today earn more than those in other fields like mechanical engineering, civil engineering, chemistry, and education, this may not continue forever.

Vembu stressed this is not a 'birthright' and should not be taken for granted.