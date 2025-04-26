AI might not take your job just yet: Sridhar Vembu
What's the story
Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, has called for a balanced view toward the threat of job loss due to artificial intelligence (AI).
In a social media post, he said that while many vendors are predicting huge cost savings by replacing jobs with AI, current research shows limited impact on the labor market.
Vembu's comments come amid discussions about AI's potential benefits and pitfalls for businesses and employees alike.
Study reference
Vembu cites research to support his viewpoint
Vembu cited a study "Large Language Models, Small Labor Market Effects" by Anders Humlum and Emilie Vestergaard, which found little real-world evidence of AI's productivity or job impact.
The Danish-based research emphasized that despite the rapid adoption and investment in AI chatbots, their impact on the labor market has been slow.
However, it also indicated that increased investment in AI could unlock its potential benefits for companies and employees.
AI discussions
Users share diverse perspectives on AI's impact
Users have shared varied perspectives on the impact of AI on jobs.
One user compared today's debates around AI to conversations about computers in the 1970s and 1980s, predicting a major realignment of skills and careers.
Another user pointed out that many discussions lack a clear understanding of the difference between AI and generative AI. They believe that as technology evolves, people will adapt and upskill, minimizing overall impact.
AI in software development
Advocating for continuous upskilling
Vembu has always been a proponent of continuous upskilling. In a past tweet, Zoho's chief scientist had shared the changing role of AI in the process of software development.
He had said that while AI could write as much as 90% of code, it is not replacing deep human insight but managing repetitive boilerplate coding.
This matches Vembu's take on human intelligence and creativity in an automated world.