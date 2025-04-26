What's the story

Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, has called for a balanced view toward the threat of job loss due to artificial intelligence (AI).

In a social media post, he said that while many vendors are predicting huge cost savings by replacing jobs with AI, current research shows limited impact on the labor market.

Vembu's comments come amid discussions about AI's potential benefits and pitfalls for businesses and employees alike.