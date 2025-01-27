Sridhar Vembu resigns as Zoho CEO, assumes Chief Scientist role
What's the story
Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, has announced that he is stepping down from his current position.
He will now serve as the Chief Scientist of the company, working on its research and development (R&D) initiatives.
As part of this leadership transition, co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey has been appointed as the new group CEO.
Strategic shift
Vembu's new focus
Vembu's decision to step down as CEO comes in light of recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and his own commitment to rural development. "A new chapter begins today," Vembu said, noting he will be dedicating his full-time to R&D initiatives and rural development mission.
Management reshuffle
Other key appointments
Along with Davey's appointment, other notable changes have also been made in Zoho's leadership.
Another co-founder Tony Thomas will now lead the company's US operations. Rajesh Ganesan has been appointed to head the ManageEngine division, while Mani Vembu will lead the Zoho.com division.
These changes are part of a strategic shift to navigate the challenges and opportunities posed by AI advancements.
Legacy
Vembu's significant contributions to Zoho
An Indian billionaire business magnate, Vembu has been instrumental in turning Zoho into a global leader in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space.
He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Madras and MS and PhD degrees from Princeton University.
For his entrepreneurial success and contributions to technology, he received the Padma Shri in 2021.