Samsung's new AI tool helps you fix appliances remotely
What's the story
Samsung has launched its Home Appliances Remote Management (HRM) tool in India, aimed at simplifying remote diagnosis and troubleshooting.
The HRM tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up issue resolution, thus reducing the need for physical home visits.
This innovative technology enhances customer experience by providing quick resolutions and reducing downtime.
SmartThings app
Real-time issue resolution for smart appliances
The HRM tool enables real-time issue resolution via remote counseling, monitoring, and control features for Samsung smart appliances connected to the SmartThings app.
This customer-facing app acts as an appliance operating tool and monitors usage patterns.
When a customer reports an issue with their home appliance, the HRM system automatically detects the device's model and serial number through Samsung's CRM system.
Case study
How HRM tool resolved an AC cooling issue?
For instance, when a Chennai resident's AC wasn't cooling properly, the SmartThings app provided an error notification.
The customer reached Samsung's support team via Home Care service in SmartThings and was connected with a contact center advisor.
The advisor leveraged HRM's remote diagnostics to determine that the microfilter needed cleaning and guided the customer over the phone on how to restore AC's cooling efficiency without an on-site visit.
Customer satisfaction
HRM tool enhances customer experience, sets industry benchmark
The introduction of the HRM tool would go a long way in enhancing customer experience.
"Samsung Service is at the forefront of home appliance diagnostics," Sunil Cutinha, VP of Customer Satisfaction at Samsung India, said.
He added that "this breakthrough significantly reduces wait times, ensures faster resolutions, and provides timely updates on product maintenance."