Blue Origin's all-women space mission launches tonight—When, how to watch
What's the story
Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, is all set to launch its 11th human flight today.
The New Shepard mission (NS-31) will launch from West Texas at 8:30am CDT (7:00pm IST).
This mission is especially historic as it will be the first time Blue Origin is sending an all-female crew into space.
The team includes Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.
Team profiles
Crew members and their contributions
The crew of NS-31 is an accomplished group of diverse women.
Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and aerospace engineer, is the founder and CEO of STEMBoard.
Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist who contributed to NASA's final shuttle mission STS-135, is also a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for her advocacy work.
Katy Perry, an internationally recognized pop star and philanthropist sees this flight as "progress for women in space and beyond."
Mission details
More about NS-31 mission
The historic flight will also include Gayle King, an Emmy-winning journalist and CBS Mornings co-host.
Leading this mission is Lauren Sanchez, a licensed pilot and award-winning journalist.
Kerianne Flynn, an American film producer with a background in independent cinema and fashion, rounds out the crew.
The team will travel toward space at over three times the speed of sound, crossing the Karman line before weightlessness and stunning views of Earth.
Information
Where to watch the launch live
You can catch the historic launch of NS-31 live on Blue Origin's website, YouTube channel, and X handle. This mission is another milestone for Blue Origin as it continues its journey toward making space travel accessible to all.