What's the story

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, is all set to launch its 11th human flight today.

The New Shepard mission (NS-31) will launch from West Texas at 8:30am CDT (7:00pm IST).

This mission is especially historic as it will be the first time Blue Origin is sending an all-female crew into space.

The team includes Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.