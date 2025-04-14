What's the story

A recent study by leading experts in child health has revealed a staggering statistic: over three million children worldwide died from infections resistant to antibiotics in 2022.

The research by Dr. Yanhong Jessika Hu and Professor Herb Harwell, indicates that the highest risk for these fatalities was among children in Africa and Southeast Asia.

This alarming trend is attributed to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing public health threat where microbes evolve and render antibiotic drugs ineffective.