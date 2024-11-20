Summarize Simplifying... In short Research reveals that humans can absorb nutrients directly from the air, a concept known as aeronutrients.

This discovery, backed by historical studies and recent research, could revolutionize nutrition guidelines and offer new ways to combat nutrient deficiencies, especially in environments with highly filtered air.

The potential impact on public health could be significant, marking a new era in nutritional science. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You won't believe but humans can absorb nutrients through air

By Simran Jeet 04:03 pm Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Recent research has unveiled a new concept of "aeronutrients," indicating that humans can absorb certain nutrients directly from the air. The study, published in Advances in Nutrition, differentiates these nutrients from "gastronutrients," which are absorbed through the gut. Essential nutrients like iodine, zinc, manganese and some vitamins can be supplemented through breathing, according to the study's findings.

Air inhalation: A new pathway for nutrient absorption

Humans inhale some 9,000-liter of air every day, giving them constant exposure to potential aeronutrients. These nutrients are absorbed through tiny blood vessels in the nose, lungs, and other parts of the respiratory system. Interestingly, the lungs can absorb molecules 260 times larger than those absorbed by the gut. Once inhaled, these molecules enter the bloodstream and brain intact, often making substances like drugs more effective at lower concentrations.

Historical evidence supports aeronutrient absorption

Historical research backs the idea of aeronutrients. Studies from the 1960s revealed that laundry workers exposed to airborne iodine had higher iodine levels in their blood and urine. More recent research in Ireland found that children living near seaweed-rich coastal areas had higher iodine levels due to atmospheric iodine gas. Manganese and zinc can also enter the brain through neurons in the nose, further validating this new understanding of nutrient absorption.

Aerosolized vitamins: A potential solution for deficiencies

Aerosolized vitamin B12 has proven effective in treating vitamin B12 deficiency, a common problem among vegans and older adults. This finding opens new possibilities for fighting nutrient deficiencies through the air. Future research could identify beneficial air components in natural environments like forests and oceans. Further studies could also explore aerosol forms of other micronutrients, with controlled experiments needed to determine dose, safety, and dietary contributions of potential aeronutrients.

Aeronutrients: Implications for future nutrition guidelines

The discovery of aeronutrients could revolutionize nutrition guidelines, perhaps recommending inhalation along with a balanced diet. This research is especially pertinent for environments with highly filtered air like airplanes and space stations. As the understanding of aeronutrients expands, it may open new ways of supplementing our diets and combating nutrient deficiencies. The potential impact on public health could be huge, marking a new era in nutritional science.