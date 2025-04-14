The team's novel method uses cells, biomaterials, and growth factors to build tooth structures that mimic the properties and functions of natural teeth.

The final goal of this regenerative dentistry method is to bioengineer a whole tooth by mimicking interactions between dental epithelium and mesenchyme (embryonic connective tissue that give rise to most tissues).

Dr. Ana Angelova-Volponi said her motivation behind this research was "the idea of replacing the tooth in a biological way by regrowing it."