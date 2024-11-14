Summarize Simplifying... In short The elusive oarfish, often linked to sea serpent myths due to its size and rarity, has been spotted three times globally this year, including in Southern California and off Australia's Darwin coast.

Known to dwell in deep ocean waters, these creatures are a source of fascination due to their infrequent sightings and folklore associations, particularly in Japan where they're seen as disaster omens.

These sightings, although rare, continue to intrigue scientists and myth enthusiasts alike. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rare 'doomsday fish' spotted again in Southern California

By Simran Jeet 03:58 pm Nov 14, 202403:58 pm

What's the story A rare marine creature, dubbed the "doomsday fish," was found last week at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, San Diego County. This marks the second sighting of an oarfish in Southern California this year. The latest specimen was about 10 feet long, a tad smaller than the 12-foot oarfish seen earlier in August.

Research undertaken

Oarfish transported for further study at NOAA center

The oarfish was discovered by researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and has since been sent to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Southwest Fisheries Science Center for further research. Ben Frable, manager of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection, said that this specimen will offer valuable insights into "the biology, anatomy, genomics and life history of oarfishes."

Global sightings

Oarfish sightings: A rare occurrence globally

Oarfish sightings are extremely rare, with only 20 documented cases in California since 1901. Just this year, there have been three global sightings: two in the United States and one off Darwin's coast in Australia in September. These elusive creatures live in deep temperate or tropical ocean waters at depths of 20 to 200 meters.

Folklore and science

Oarfish: A creature of folklore and scientific interest

Oarfish, with their serpent-like appearance, mainly feast on krill and crustaceans. They are steeped in folklore, particularly in Japan where they are believed to be harbingers of disaster. This belief originated from reports of several oarfish washing ashore before Japan's devastating 2011 earthquake. A similar pattern was witnessed when Los Angeles was hit by an earthquake shortly after an oarfish sighting in August.

Sea serpents

Oarfish: The deep-sea giants behind sea serpent myths

Oarfish inhabit deep temperate and tropical ocean waters and rarely come to the surface, making each sighting a rare and exciting event for experts. These fish can grow up to nine meters in length, giving them a serpent-like appearance when spotted near the surface. This resemblance may have contributed to myths and tales of sea serpents throughout history. Although sightings are uncommon, reports of oarfish appearances have emerged from various parts of the world over the years.