India's 1st AI-driven data center park coming up in Chhattisgarh
What's the story
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has laid the foundation stone for India's first artificial intelligence (AI)-based Data Center Park in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur.
This marks a major milestone in the country's digital transformation journey.
Spread over 13.5 acres, this state-of-the-art facility is expected to make Chhattisgarh a key player in India's technological evolution.
Facility details
A hub for high-performance computing
Initially, the data center park will offer 5MW of capacity, which will be expanded up to 150MW.
Within the park, a separate area is being developed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for AI-based services, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.
An additional ₹2,000 crore investment is projected as the project scales up.
Project vision
A digital backbone for growth
The data center park is more than just a facility; it's envisioned as "the digital backbone for a new era of growth and empowerment," Sai said.
He called the project "transformational" for the youth, farmers, and tribal communities of Chhattisgarh.
The center will focus on high-performance computing services in AI, FinTech, HealthTech, defense, and data analytics.
Employment opportunities
Job creation and local empowerment
The data center park will generate 2,000 jobs, with an emphasis on local youth. About 500 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities are expected.
The facility will have GPU-based infrastructure for real-time data processing, live streaming, and AI-powered analytics.
This effort will bring AI computing, data storage, processing, and analytics all under one roof.
Technological impact
Boost to smart farming and digital infrastructure
The data center park will also boost smart farming with AI tools, real-time crop monitoring, weather forecasting, and intelligent supply chain solutions. This will directly benefit local agriculture.
Further, the digital infrastructure will penetrate remote tribal areas, bringing telemedicine, e-education, and online governance into previously underserved regions.
Sai said, "Chhattisgarh is ready to become the heartbeat of Digital India," highlighting the state's commitment to a smarter, more inclusive digital future.