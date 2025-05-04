What's the story

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has laid the foundation stone for India's first artificial intelligence (AI)-based Data Center Park in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur.

This marks a major milestone in the country's digital transformation journey.

Spread over 13.5 acres, this state-of-the-art facility is expected to make Chhattisgarh a key player in India's technological evolution.