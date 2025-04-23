What's the story

Harish Mehta, the first Chairperson of NASSCOM﻿, has shed some light on the challenges faced by India's deep tech start-ups.

Despite India's global reputation for software development, it lags behind nations like the US and China in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, quantum computing, and Internet of Things.

Mehta identifies a lack of resources, a surplus in regulations, and lack of unity among start-ups as key obstacles to progress in this field.