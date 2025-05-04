China is using DeepSeek AI to design advanced warplanes
What's the story
China is deploying the artificial intelligence (AI) platform, DeepSeek, in the research and development of its most sophisticated warplanes.
Wang Yongqing, a leading aerospace engineer and the chief designer at the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute, revealed the development in an interview with state-owned Chinanews.com.
He confirmed that his team has started using this technology to develop new tech for warplanes.
AI applications
DeepSeek shows promise in aerospace research
Wang and his team have also extensively explored the potential applications of large language models, such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek, in addressing complex issues based on practical requirements.
He stated, "The technology has already shown promising potential for application, providing new ideas and approaches for future aerospace research and development."
Career highlights
Wang's experience and institute's contributions
Having spent nearly four decades at the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute, Wang (60) is a prominent figure in China's defense industry.
The institute, a subsidiary of the state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China, has played a pivotal role in designing a number of military fighter jets.
These include advanced multirole warplanes such as the navy's J-15 Flying Shark and the J-35 stealth fighter manufactured by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.