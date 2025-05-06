Wait, did Katy Perry attend Met Gala 2025?
What's the story
Katy Perry may not have attended the 2025 Met Gala, but she has gone viral, thanks to AI-generated images of her at the event.
The photos, showing Perry in a stunning black latex gown on the museum's iconic staircase, went viral on social media during the gala.
Many fans believed she had actually attended, with some even claiming Perry's look outshone Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, etc.
AI detection
Fans quickly spotted the digital nature of the images
Though the initial excitement was undeniable, Perry's fans quickly realized the images were digital. A detail in one photo where the dress seemed to blend into her skin at the waist confirmed their suspicions.
Perry did not attend the gala this year, and she wasn't on the leaked guest list.
She is apparently preparing for the North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour, which starts this week, according to DailyMail.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the pictures
Whoever does Katy Perry’s AI met gala fits eats every— Concon (@bashonthehead) May 6,
time😭 pic.twitter.com/nCFeHD74TZ 2025
Past incident
Perry's humorous response to last year's AI images
This isn't the first time Perry has been linked to AI-generated Met Gala photos.
Last year, gorgeous fake photos of her in a dramatic floral gown went viral when she also missed the event.
Perry humorously addressed the viral images by posting two on her Instagram with the caption, "Couldn't make it to the MET; had to work."
Family reaction
Perry's mom was fooled by the AI images
Along with the AI photos, Perry shared a text from her mother, Mary, who was also fooled by the images.
Mary had sent a text saying, "Hi, Heather! Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade; you are your own float, lol."
Perry had written, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"
This funny incident emphasizes how sophisticated AI has become and how easily it can create fake images.