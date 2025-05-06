What's the story

Katy Perry may not have attended the 2025 Met Gala, but she has gone viral, thanks to AI-generated images of her at the event.

The photos, showing Perry in a stunning black latex gown on the museum's iconic staircase, went viral on social media during the gala.

Many fans believed she had actually attended, with some even claiming Perry's look outshone Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, etc.