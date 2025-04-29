George Lucas explains why Yoda speaks the way he does
What's the story
George Lucas, creator of the legendary Star Wars saga, recently explained Yoda's signature way of speaking.
Speaking at the anniversary screening of the 1980s Empire Strikes Back, Lucas explained that Yoda's unusual way of articulating thoughts was deliberate to ensure his deep messages struck a chord.
The screening was held at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival last week.
Strategy
'If it's hard to understand...they focus on what he's saying'
Lucas explained that Yoda's unconventional speech pattern was a strategic decision to engage the audience.
He said, "Because if you speak regular English, people won't listen that much. But if he had an accent, or it's really hard to understand what he's saying, they focus on what he's saying."
The filmmaker stressed Yoda's role as the "philosopher of the movie," and the challenge of capturing the attention of younger viewers, especially 12-year-olds.
Behind-the-scenes
Yoda bloopers shared by Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Star Wars
In a delightful surprise for fans, the team recently shared Yoda bloopers on Instagram.
The clips featured Frank Oz voicing Yoda and manipulating the heavy Yoda puppet, even during unusable takes.
The behind-the-scenes moments offered a glimpse into the making of the beloved character.
Charming it is very, isn't it?